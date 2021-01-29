Kevin Strong of Beaumont, a Federal Aviation Administration employee and QAnon follower, faces federal charges after confessing to taking part in breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Strong, 44, works for the FAA in San Bernardino.
QAnon is an overarching term for a range of fringe conspiracy theories whose believers allege that the world is run by Satanic pedophiles that operate a global child trafficking network, and believe that former President Donald Trump was recruited by military generals to run for president and break up the alleged criminal cabal and end its efforts to spread disinformation and lies.
According to Strong’s LinkedIn profile, he serves as an airway transportation systems specialist; according to an explanation in the LA Daily News, ATSS employees install and maintain FAA flight operations equipment and maintain and operate radar.
Strong surrendered to authorities last Friday and appeared in federal court in Riverside where he was ordered held on $50,000 bail.
According to the City News Service, he was transferred to West Valley Detention Center in San Bernardino County last Friday evening.
FBI agent Erin Norwood, in a Jan. 21 affidavit posted by Huffington Post reporter Ryan Reilly, the FBI initiated an investigation beginning on Dec. 30, 2020 based on a witness’s testimony who is familiar with Strong, who reported that Strong “had been showing signs of behavioral changes over the last few months including stock-piling items and telling others to get ready for Marshal Law, rioting, and protesting.”
According to Norwood, the witness “was aware that Strong had sent messages to another individual claiming World War 3 is going to occur on Jan. 6, 2021, and that the military was coming and getting involved.”
The witness told the FBI that Strong hung a flag with the logo “WWIWGA” at his residence, a QAnon slogan of “Where We Go One, We Go All.”
Norwood’s affidavit claims that Strong “was known to declare that he had ‘Q clearance’ and believed he was part of a ‘movement’ that was greater than himself,” and had recently bought a truck with the understanding that QAnon would cover the debt.
The affidavit states that Strong had promoted the social media platform Parler as a venue to find information for those who shared his beliefs.
Norwood reported that on Jan. 7 an employee in the Internal Investigations Branch of the FAA contacted the FBI about Strong’s observed participation at the Capitol building a day earlier, and provided a screen shot from a news broadcast.
The affidavit claims that a second witness who is familiar with Strong was interviewed on Jan. 12, who provided the FBI with four pictures, one of which showed Strong inside the Capitol; and provided a video clip sent to that witness of Strong in the Capitol with a message “Kevin’s on TV!”
On Jan. 16 the FBI served a search warrant at his residence in Beaumont, along with a gun violence restraining order, and seized two guns allegedly belonging to his uncle (who Strong was living with), some QAnon paraphernalia and a QAnon flag.
They also commandeered Strong’s personal cell phone, on which he had saved videos he had taken while inside the Capitol.
Strong told the FBI that he had deleted a previous selfie taken in front of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.
For the affidavit, Strong claimed to not have participated in property damage or assaults on law enforcement.
Agent Norwood states that “When asked why he went to Washington, D.C., Strong explained that he went to see Trump speak and walk in the ‘Million MAGA March,’” and further reports that “Strong adheres strongly to QAnon ideology, admitting to have ‘Q Clearance.’”
Strong faces charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, entering or remaining in a restricted area, and being disorderly or disruptive in a restricted area.
According to a LinkedIn profile, he has worked for the FAA since Jan. 2009.
San Diego’s KPBS news reported that “The FAA reported the situation to the FBI and is supporting the investigation. We will take the appropriate action based on the information we have.”
