Two 19-year-old men accused in an armed robbery and shooting that killed the owner of a Cathedral City convenience store were behind bars Tuesday in lieu of $1 million bail.
The accused shooter, Charles Lamar Campbell of Beaumont, and his alleged accomplice, Joel Ortiz-Hidalgo of Desert Hot Springs, were arrested and booked Monday into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of murder.
Authorities allege Campbell shot 61-year-old Cathedral City resident Chris Sgouromitis on Feb. 21, while Ortiz-Hidalgo acted as the getaway driver.
Police were sent to Outpost Market at 68171 Ramon Road about 9:15 p.m. Feb. 21 on an armed robbery report.
Neither man has any documented felony convictions in Riverside County.
