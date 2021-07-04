On June 24 a Beaumont police officer made an arrest of an individual in possession of fireworks.
Among other charges, the individual was also charged with possession of explosives and firework devices.
Beaumont Police Department urges residents to observe a safe, legal and fire-free 4th of July holiday.
All fireworks in the City of Beaumont are prohibited, and anyone caught lighting or possessing fireworks may be cited or fined.
Fines for possession, storage, sales and transportation start at $1,000.
Violations are considered a misdemeanor, though other fines and arrests can occur if there is related property damage or injury.
To report firework activity, contact the department’s business line at (951) 769-8500 and be prepared to provide an address or specific location of activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.