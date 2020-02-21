The city of Beaumont is preparing an ordinance to minimize the number of shopping carts abandoned from several major grocery chains in the area.
The agenda item was brought up at the Feb. 4 city council meeting.
Community Development Director Christina Taylor addressed the council and told them that city staff is spending two to three hours a week retrieving shopping carts, resulting in five to 10 carts a week.
Taylor said that many of the carts are abandoned and stripped of their identifying information so the city can not return them to their respective stores.
Beaumont councilmember Julio Martinez said there are stores that contract with cart retrieval services.
Councilmember Lloyd White pointed out that Aldi has a system where customers place a quarter in a slot on the shopping cart to remove them from the rack outside of the store.
When they return them, they put the cart back on the rack and get their quarter returned. White said that this is a way to encourage people to return the carts.
Other stores have carts that lock the wheels so they can not be taken from the store.
Mayor Pro-tem Mike Lara asked Taylor if there is a common area where the carts are being dropped off.
Taylor said, “I don’t know that that’s the case.”
The holidays seem to produce a lot of carts from neighboring jurisdictions. Lara wondered if the city could recycle or sell the shopping carts.
Mayor Rey Santos said that the carts are worth $150 to $200 each and sometimes higher.
Taylor said that Community Enhancement Officers and city maintenance crews are the ones finding the shopping carts.
From July to September 2019, 78 abandoned shopping carts were retrieved, Taylor said.
The bulk of the carts were from Food 4 Less and Stater Bros. Both stores have a common shopping center on East Sixth Street. Staters also has a store on Oak Valley Parkway.
