BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Beaumont hopes to benefit from funding opportunities conceived as part of President Biden’s Build Back Better proposal that, in part, could infuse $621 billion into improving infrastructure projects nationwide, such as bridges, ports, and transit systems.
The American Jobs Plan segment of the Build Back Better program could potentially benefit funding Beaumont’s planned widening of Pennsylvania Avenue, as the city strives to combat its increasing traffic congestion.
According to City Manager Todd Parton, project awards are between $1 and $1.5 million to those that are expected to be completed before the end of 2022.
Beaumont anticipates spending more than $4 million to expand Pennsylvania Avenue from its current two lanes to four lanes between Sixth and First streets, with the design phase to be completed later this year and bidding for construction to go out by fall, Parton told members of the city council at its April 6 meeting.
The city expects to pay $3.2 million for construction of the project.
The city has been advised by Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz that only 10 projects within his district will likely receive funding, and that they will all face fierce competition.
While the city realizes there is no guarantee that federal funding will be prioritized for Beaumont’s project, Beaumont wants to make sure it is in line and at the forefront of consideration as the Biden administration pitches his bill.
Parton also anticipates that the city could potentially tap into other funds through the American Jobs Plan that are considered surface transportation projects that would meet an April 14 application deadline.
The regional Potrero Interchange freeway ramps that will require an additional $18 to $20 million to complete may meet the criteria for funding application — though the city would need to move expeditiously to meet the looming deadline.
That project is expected to begin construction within a year.
Parton told council that he has already reached out to neighboring towns seeking support.
Councilman David Fenn wanted to know whether it’s possible to reclassify a project and rename it a San Gorgonio Pass project and team up with a neighboring community to apply for funding.
Parton explained that the I-10 strategic corridor plan is critical in the medium to long-term, but the timing that projects need to be built within, will not be feasible to apply for the I-10 partnership for these two funding options.
Mayor Mike Lara was curious as to whether the 2nd Street extension project from Highland Springs to Pennsylvania Avenue fits the funding criteria.
Parton explained that “We can show that the Pennsyvlania is a top regional project” that is a better regionalized need and gives us a better opportunity for funding, and has the advantage of already being designed.
Parton said that staff had considered packaging 2nd Street into a Pennsylvania Avenue funding package, but was concerned that a committee may see that those are two separate projects.
The council unanimously approved application for federal funding.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
