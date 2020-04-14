The city of Beaumont has changed the way they are conducting business amid COVID-19.
One change affects Pass Transit, since the coronavirus pandemic has affected ridership in the San Gorgonio Pass area.
Beaumont City Manager Todd Parton announced the changes during his report at the city council meeting Tuesday night.
One of the most visible changes was the wearing of surgical masks by Parton, Mayor Rey Santos, Deputy City Clerk Nicole Wheelwright and city attorney John Pinckney in the council chambers.
Parton said that the city’s business has been constantly evolving over the past month and his weeks are filled with six to 10 conference calls and keeping up on the city’s finances.
Parton said that service delivery is important to the city and one of the major operations is transit.
The city opted to go with a free fare program several weeks ago and also have reduced the number of routes each day.
They are using larger buses to transport passengers.
Riders are entering the bus through the rear and are expected to practice social distancing while on the bus.
Parton also said that they should be bringing their own surgical masks to wear on the bus and in public.
If the bus has extras, they will be given out, but riders should not expect that.
Parton said that most of the staff is working remotely, but they still need their employees to work in person for field maintenance, parks, streets, and the police and fire departments.
For residents wishing to pay their utility bills, a kiosk has been set up near the front door on the east side of city hall, which is closed to the public.
Parton said this would work better than just a drop off box. Customers can still call city hall if they feel more comfortable paying their bill by phone.
The Planning Department also is accepting digital applications and plans for building permits and inspections. That provides an opportunity for the city to remotely inspect without going to a site.
There are talks to do the same work with the Fire Marshal’s office, Parton said.
He also announced that the city’s swimming pool will be closed this summer as well as the community center.
Staff writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net.
