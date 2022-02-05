BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Vince and Kathy Conway’s names are synonymous these days with Carol’s Kitchen, the series of programs providing meals and clothing to those in need at a few locations within the Pass area.
They gently remind everyone that they are not the founders of the soup kitchen.
And yet, the Conways embody the spirit of Arlene and Jim Ragan, who founded the organization after their daughter Carol was killed by a drunk driver in 1996.
For their incredible dedication to expanding Carol’s Kitchen’s outreach since becoming involved in 2016, Mr. and Mrs. Conway were named Beaumont’s Citizens of the Year for 2022, and were honored at the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce’s officer installation dinner at Beaumont City Hall on Jan. 27.
It was, well, a star-studded affair, as the dinner was catered by Johnny Russo’s Italian Restaurant to a celestial theme, attended by roughly 135 guests.
Sen. Rosilicie Bogh was at the event to congratulate them, as was County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt.
And they were joined by their son Jonathan Conway and his wife Sarah, who flew out from Las Vegas to surprise them.
Those who have volunteered and served with the Conways agreed that the evening’s honor was bestowed on the right couple.
Ann Blair, vice president of the board for Carol’s Kitchen, pointed out in a statement that “They do so much for everyone, especially Carol’s Kitchen, having taken us to a whole new level with two additional kitchens. We’re very proud of then.”
Peter Ferdinand, a newer member of the board, said he was “impressed with everything Carol’s Kitchen does,” pointing out that “Those on the top set the tone” for the rest of the organization. “They carry on the wishes of Arlene and Jim Ragan.”
Rich Lampe, another board member, has noticed a “Dramatic change” with the Conways at the helm. “They’re not afraid to get out and be engaged in the community,” Lampe said.
As part of the chamber’s celebration, they recognized their outgoing president Tammy Carter, who will go on sabbatical from serving on its board, having been appointed in 2012.
They swore in their incoming board: President Sandy DeLeon, Vice-President Adam Eventov, Treasurer Lynn Baldi, Secretary Julia Cloninger, and directors Aileen Flores, David Getka, David Johnston, Robin Knight, Allen Koblin, Kevin Lopez and Allison Peyton.
They also gave special recognition to their Volunteer of the Year, photographer Alvin Cruz, whose pictures are used for this story.
