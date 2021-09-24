A social media challenge has swept across the nation in the past few weeks, and it’s causing trouble and concern at Beaumont High School.
The “Devious Licks” challenge, which was popularized on TikTok, dares students to vandalize schools and post about their feats online.
This has led to a number of incidents on the campus of BHS, with rumors and reports of students damaging and stealing school property beginning to circulate.
As a student on the high school’s campus, I’ve heard about people attempting to steal masks, soap dispensers, toilets and more — although there’s been no word about how many people have been caught.
Earlier this week, a student was reportedly seen carrying around a large metal pole that he had presumably stolen from somewhere at the school. Teachers and staff were notified, and it was clear at this point that the situation was getting out of hand.
“We’re urging students — if they see something, say something,” Jesus Jimenez, the principal at Beaumont High, told me.
Indeed, as the challenge became popularized, Jimenez pushed this message of accountability to all on campus through announcements over loudspeakers, and many teachers have had discussions with their classes about this problematic trend.
Jimenez admits “It’s frustrating that we’ve just gotten back in classrooms, and this is what is happening.”
These “licks” are acts of vandalism.
Walking about the campus of Beaumont High in recent days, it hasn’t been uncommon to spot graffiti in the form of sticker art on lockers, poles, walls, and doors.
At one point, staff at BHS threatened to shorten, suspend, or even outright cancel school events such as pep rallies or the Homecoming dance due to the vandalism.
“It’s not everyone, most of the students I’ve talked to have agreed that this is a problem,” Jimenez said, “but even if it’s just a handful, they should not be allowed to get away with this.”
Graffiti and thievery are, of course, crimes and punishable by the law.
“We are reporting any vandalism to the Beaumont Police,” Jiminez assured. “Students can be charged with destruction of property … and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
Posts of the “licks” were gaining millions of views on TikTok before being banned by the app on Nov. 15.
Many that have been caught committing these crimes at other schools in the country have faced criminal charges.
But even still, the challenge is wreaking havoc on middle schools, high schools, and colleges across the nation.
“We do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities,” reads TikTok’s website. “Please be kind to your schools and teachers.”
Christopher Morant is a Beaumont High School student intern with the Record Gazette. He may be reached at chrismorant36@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.