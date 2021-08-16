Many would assume that most sophomores should already know their way around the Beaumont High School campus.
This is not the case for the class of 2024, despite many of them having attended BHS for their freshman year.
In fact, many are setting foot on the high school’s campus for the first time as students.
On Friday, March 13, 2020 students said goodbye to their friends and teachers, expecting nothing more than to return the following week as normal.
Just a few hours after school was let out, teachers and students received alerts warning them not to attend school for the next two weeks due to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.
The shutdown would extend to the following month, then the month after that until it became apparent that schools would not be resuming session for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
The 2020-2021 school year for all schools in the Beaumont Unified School District took place online (barring an unusual “hybrid” program that started in the spring).
As coronavirus cases in California fell during the summer, plans to return to “normal” began taking effect.
And now, over 17 months later, Beaumont High School is back to in-person instruction.
Beaumont High School students returned campus on Aug. 5, a Wednesday.
Seniors have not attended in-person since they were sophomores. Juniors have not roamed the school grounds since their freshman year. And the new class of sophomores, most notably, are touring the campus for the first time — myself included.
Not only are there confused freshmen wandering aimlessly about the high school, but the majority of sophomores are also just as disoriented.
Amidst the lovely reunions between old friends and acquaintances, sounds of people asking where bathrooms, cafeterias, and classrooms were could also be heard just about anywhere during the first few days back.
Of course, the voices of nearly everyone on campus were considerably muffled by the masks they were wearing, which were recently deemed a requirement for all students and staff indoors.
With the spread of the delta variant of coronavirus and reported cases on the rise, many chose to wear their masks outside as well.
After all, the campus is crowded with well over a thousand students, so it is nearly impossible to stay physically distanced at all times.
“The first days were a little hard as it’s been quite a while since (we’ve been in person),” sophomore Eli Humphreys told me. “I was a little nervous, but it was alright and I’m proud to say I didn’t get lost.”
In class, the rooms were much quieter than usual. It was clear that the isolation caused by quarantine was not helping anyone’s social skills. Whereas classrooms were usually bustling with conversation and laughter prior to the pandemic, the teacher barely had to move a finger to get the room to quiet down.
“Online was a little too much of one-sided talking,” Joshua Franklin, another sophomore, remarks when reflecting on why he was excited for the return to in-person classes.
And while the first few days were quite a similar experience, students soon began to socialize as normal.
At lunch, many students wandered around attempting to find familiar faces, since masks made recognizing people more challenging.
This year, school lunches are being provided to all students at no cost, but that has resulted in lines so long that many were unable to get food before the lunch period was over.
This problem is only predicted to get worse, as there are currently new areas of the school being built to facilitate hundreds of additional students.
The reopening of schools comes after an unprecedented online school experience, and many are unsurprisingly nervous.
As Humphreys jokes “I had to actually talk to other human beings in real life for the first time.”
But virtual learning put students in an isolated environment, away from their friends, causing many to utter a phrase they never thought they would: “I miss school.”
“It feels way better to be in school than online,” Franklin notes. “There is more interaction from students and teachers.”
“I like being back in school,” Humphreys said. “It’s nice to see my friends and meet my teachers, plus it’s easier to stay motivated. All my teachers seem nice so I reckon I’ll enjoy this year.”
Across the board, students are more excited than worried about the return, but until the pandemic is over, in-person school is still a long way from “normal.”
Christopher Morant is a Beaumont High School intern with the Record Gazette. He may be reached at chrismorant36@gmail.com.
