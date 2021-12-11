BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
For years, the environmental movement has had a diversity issue, according to Beaumont High School student Taryn Thomas, who noted during a recent speech contest that only 2.8 percent of environmental science degrees were awarded to minorities, making it one of the least diverse fields of scientific study.
Black counterparts are rarely represented at the table in decision-making that predominantly affects their regularly disadvantaged communities, and, in her experience, whenever she participates in events and activities, she tends to be the sole minority in that program.
Thomas submitted a speech online responding to the Inland Empire Resource Conservation District’s prompt “What can Resource Conservation Districts do to help create a more inclusive dialogue about conservation work?”, which had to be submitted by Nov. 8.
In her speech, she recommended having a position within an organization or a company that directly specializes in diversity and inclusion that can integrate the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) community.
She commended the IERCD for having Spanish language translation on its website, but declared that it could go further by adding others, including Mandarin and Arabic, and inclusivity should also be extended to those with disabilities, since during a natural disaster or catastrophic event, blind and deaf residents and others with disabilities may not have equal access to warning alerts, and people with mobility issues are not always able to access shelters, Thomas said.
“Overall the first step in creating an inclusive dialogue between RCDs and other stakeholders is to make sure RCDs themselves value all the diverse groups and individuals that make up our community,” Thomas said.
According to speakoff coordinator Shari Tindall, conservation educator for IERCD, whose regional office is in Redlands, participation in the contest was down, with just four participants compared to 20 or so before COVID complicated matters.
Thomas has participated all four years, coming in third last year.
Having her take first place her senior year was special for the folks at IERCD.
“We’re really excited for her,” Tindall said. “Beaumont has had a lot of winners through the years,” and the third place finisher was also from Beaumont: junior Kirsten Cabalonga.
There will be no regional competition this year; winners were submitted directly to state by its Nov. 19 deadline.
Speeches at the local competition did not have to be memorized.
“I met with her and recommended slowing down her speech so her points wouldn’t be brushed over,” Tindall said, noting that for the state competition, Thomas’s speech, which cannot go over five minutes, will have to be memorized, and she will not be able to have any notes when she presents.
The state competition takes place Dec. 16 virtually.
Tindall said that Thomas’s first place win “Came down to what she had to say: it applied to what the prompt was, and she did very well in addressing that. Of the four, three of them including her, did very well — she was neck and neck with another student.”
The Inland Empire Resource Conservation District awarded $250 for first place, $150 for second, third was $100, and $50 was awarded to Lesly Huerta of Rialto, who was the fourth participant in the event.
The other top three students represented high schools in Rialto and Redlands.
“After being inspired by exposure to therapy videos online, I vowed to sign up for every available speech contest in an effort to lessen my social anxiety and introversion in the ninth grade,” Thomas says. “My first two years were bleak. No luck, only participation trophies. By my junior year I was reluctant to continue, but I realized how much I have grown since my first competition. I had become more confident in my speaking abilities and could deliver class presentations with ease,” landing her a role as keynote speaker for a regional student advocacy conference where she was a research presenter for Loma Linda University’s Annual Health Disparities Symposium.
She will apply her winnings towards her college savings, and plans on studying neurology.
