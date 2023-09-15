Some events are rare, like Haley’s comet.
And some are once-in-a-lifetime events, such as a U.S. president serving four terms.
Count Beaumont’s Zip Code Day to be among the latter: on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 — a date of 9-22-23, which is Beaumont’s zip code, and a day that may go down in history — the local post office will be issuing celebratory postmarks to mark the special occasion.
The Beaumont Post Office is calling it “a once-a-century alignment.”
On that day only between 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., they will issue the special cancellation that features “92223 Date Meets Zip” postmark.
Refreshments and sale of commemorative envelopes will be offered while supplies last.
“We’re excited and honored to host this rare event,” said Postmaster Juan Rodriguez. “It recognizes the ties between USPS and our community. As outlined in the postal service’s ‘Delivering For America’ plan, we are committed to the changing needs of our customers nationwide, from Boston to Beaumont.”
Duke Gonzales, strategic communications specialist for the postal service’s Hawaii and San Diego regions, told the Record Gazette, “The alignment of calendar dates with zip codes is a once-a-century opportunity for relatively few post offices, which is why we’re celebrating the occasion at the Beaumont Post Office with a special postmark and commemorative envelopes.”
According to Gonzales, the upcoming date and its association with Beaumont’s zip code has been on the radar “for some time.”
“We’ve been planning this celebration for weeks,” he said, along with a couple others: Serra Messa’s post office in San Diego on Sept. 21 will celebrate its 92123 alignment.
He praised the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society for highlighting and promoting the event, and the fact that the nonprofit created unique Zip Code Day postcards to distribute for the occasion.
“We agree with them that this is truly a notable event in the history of the Beaumont Post Office, and we hope that the entire community will join us and the historical society to mark this very special occasion,” Gonzales said.
Beaumont resident and San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society Treasurer Mary Daniel said, “I think it’s wonderful that our local post office recognizes this day as something to celebrate. They have joined with the city and the historical society to make this day special and fun.”
Members of the historical society will be at the post office starting at 10 a.m. to pass out complimentary postcards that depict the Beaumont Post Office, circa 1911, while supplies last.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
