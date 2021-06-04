Beaumont is extending an agreement with Calimesa to provide animal control services for another two years.
At Beaumont’s June 1 city council meeting, Police Chief Sean Thuilliez told the council that Calimesa had been paying the city $40,000 a year.
Calimesa, which sits in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, will pay $48,289 annually, to be paid on a quarterly basis.
The agreement’s extension begins July 1.
It is a partnership that Calimesa has enjoyed since 2010, the same year Beaumont took on Banning’s animal control services when that city’s animal shelter was condemned due to flooding.
Beaumont assures Calimesa pet owners that the city will provide impoundment services of small animals; a 24-hour call center for animal services and access to kennels; and Beaumont will provide billing, recordkeeping, licensing and after-hours “emergency” services.
Beaumont also provides animal services to the Morongo reservation.
After several years of providing animal services to Banning, in 2018 that city opted to use county services for animal control after receiving official word from Beaumont that it would need to substantially raise its rates.
Banning is in the process of opening its own animal control services this summer.
Calimesa has a one-year extension clause in the contract, and either city can terminate the agreement within a 30-day notification period.
