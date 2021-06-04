Beaumont animal control

When a family of ducks and ducklings wandered onto a parking lot at Sundance Elementary School, Beaumont’s Animal Control services were called out of caution for their safety, and Officer Yesmin Garcia responded.

 Photo courtesy of Beaumont Police Department

Beaumont is extending an agreement with Calimesa to provide animal control services for another two years.

At Beaumont’s June 1 city council meeting, Police Chief Sean Thuilliez told the council that Calimesa had been paying the city $40,000 a year.

Calimesa, which sits in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, will pay $48,289 annually, to be paid on a quarterly basis.

The agreement’s extension begins July 1.

It is a partnership that Calimesa has enjoyed since 2010, the same year Beaumont took on Banning’s animal control services when that city’s animal shelter was condemned due to flooding.

Beaumont assures Calimesa pet owners that the city will provide impoundment services of small animals; a 24-hour call center for animal services and access to kennels; and Beaumont will provide billing, recordkeeping, licensing and after-hours “emergency” services.

Beaumont also provides animal services to the Morongo reservation.

After several years of providing animal services to Banning, in 2018 that city opted to use county services for animal control after receiving official word from Beaumont that it would need to substantially raise its rates.

Banning is in the process of opening its own animal control services this summer.

Calimesa has a one-year extension clause in the contract, and either city can terminate the agreement within a 30-day notification period.

 

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

Banning contemplates how to revive its Ring of Honor

Banning contemplates how to revive its Ring of Honor

Sometime in the next few months, Banning’s Downtown Ad Hoc Committee will be tasked with appointing a selection committee who will nominate names for what is intended to be the prestigious Ring of Honor, nestled discreetly on the corner of San Gorgonio Avenue and Ramsey Street next to City Hall.

+2
Banning mayor holds town hall meeting

Banning mayor holds town hall meeting

Last Saturday Banning Mayor Colleen Wallace held a Town Hall meeting at Roosevelt Williams Park, with a host of speakers that would provide updates on their respective fields.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.