BY SUSAN AGUILAR MARTINEZ
For the Record Gazette
Rotary District Governor Dan Goodrich recounted to members of, and visitors to, the Redlands Rotary Club last Thursday that he was inspired early on in his new position by an Early Act member from Beaumont.
Goodrich had show a video to Beaumont’s Early Acters depicting the monsoon season of Bangladesh that brought heavy rains which flooded that area.
A local came up with an idea to build boats on which school could be held, libraries could be hosted, stores could safely operate, and the community could rise and float during seasonal flooding.
The video portrayed students seated in a row inside a boat classroom taking turns with using a pencil to work on parts of an assignment, then passing it along to the next student patiently waiting their turn, with the process continuing until each student was finished.
After the video concluded, Early Act students discussed the differences in schools in California compared to what they observed takes place at schools in Bangladesh, Goodrich recalled.
An 8 year-old named Carl stood up and said to him "Mr. Goodrich, we have to do something. We have to."
Carl suggested to Rotary’s president that he and his classmates could collect pennies, which Rotary could use to purchase pencils for all students in a Bangladeshi classroom.
An Early Act campaign “Pennies for Pencils" was born.
A month later Goodrich returned to Beaumont’s Early Act Club and Carl and his peers presented Goodrich with a check for $300.
It was one of his earliest interactions as Goodrich’s president of Rotary, and was a defining moment when he realized what it meant to be a Rotarian, after witnessing an 8 year-old boy become a leader, bringing a group together to reach out and make a positive impact in the world.
Goodrich urged those present to “find our Carl moment” and discover their missions as Rotarians.
“Sometimes we can feel like Dan: maybe I'm in the wrong place, but then we hear a story like this and then we think ‘Maybe I'm in the right place after all,’” says Susan Aguilar Martinez, president of the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club, who attended the lunch program. “After hearing this story, I knew it was meant for me to have made it possible to come out to Redlands and listen to our district governor’s speech,” she said.
