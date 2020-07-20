Beaumont drafts application for CARES Act funding

When Beaumont’s city council reconvenes next week, its city staff will have an outline summarizing where the city anticipates allocating up to $635,569 it is eligible for in COVID-19 relief funding from the state’s Department of Finance.
City council approved certification for its application at its July 7 meeting in order to meet a July 10 deadline.
The city is required to adhere to several conditions in order to receive the funding, such as meeting federal guidance and the state’s stay-at-home orders, submit reports on expenditures, and summarize regional collaboration and duplication efforts within the region by Sept. 1, and return unspent funds by Oct. 30.
The city must also agree to retain records regarding expenditure of COVID-19 related funds and participate in federal or state audits.
The council was told that funds could be used to cover operational costs related to COVID-19, such as additional equipment purchases and software to assist employees in working remotely; support to local businesses; setting up a coronavirus testing site; address homelessness during the pandemic; and provide services and assistance to residents struggling with verified COVID-19 related rent and utilities expenses; purchases of personal protective equipment; and to share with support agencies such as food banks.
The city would also recoup expenses related to hazard pay and paid time off for Beaumont Police Department personnel whose employment and potential sick time was affected by COVID-19.
City Manager Todd Parton requested guidance from the city council “as to how the council would like the city to deploy those dollars,” so he and his staff can return with a concrete plan at its July 21 meeting.
According to Parton, 20 percent of funds from the eligible $635,569 would be available in the first month after the city’s application is accepted, and each month thereafter the city would receive a sixth of what it is entitled to.
According to Parton, FEMA covers 75 percent of those operational costs, though nearly $100,000 in costs were not covered by FEMA, such as tech upgrades for telecommuting during the pandemic; the CARES Act funding could make up the other 25 percent, according to Parton.
Beaumont could also qualify to provide residential rent, mortgage and utility payment assistance for those with verified hardships related to COVID-19.
The city expressed an interest in supporting businesses that have continued to employ workers during the pandemic, and who may have accrued expenses related to maintaining payrolls and purchasing personal protective equipment.
According to Parton, 278 businesses through the beginning of July had received less than $150,000 in reimbursements each for personal protective equipment and funding for maintaining employees at small businesses, and 20 businesses in Beaumont received more than $150,000 in pandemic assistance, preserving nearly 3,000 jobs around the city.
The city would be responsible for tracking all funds dispensed through the CARES Act allocations.
The city discussed also considerations for waiving permit fees and late fees to assist businesses.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
