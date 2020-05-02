The city’s public swimming pool will not be open for business this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elizabeth Gibbs, the city’s community services director, said that the pool normally would open Memorial Day weekend and would be open from noon to 5 p.m. daily.
Residents had a chance every summer to enjoy splashing around until Labor Day.
Not this year, Gibbs said.
“Because of the Governor’s orders regarding COVID-19 and social distancing, we are unable to complete a recruitment and hiring process for pool staff, including lifeguards. Out of an abundance of caution, a decision was made to close the pool for the summer.”
As for next summer, Gibbs said the city is only focusing on this year and not looking ahead to 2021.
When the pool re-opens, Gibbs said that the cleaning and sanitizing will be in accordance with the county of Riverside and the State of California’s regulations regarding public pools.
As for revenue losses, Gibbs said the cost of operating the pool is minimal and will not impact the budget.
Events held at the pool included the dive-in movies during the summer, along with swimming lessons and private pool parties.
