Beaumont continues taking care of Morongo’s strays

Beaumont stands to collect a minimum of $75 every time one of its animal control officers are hailed to the Morongo Indian reservation, and an additional $35 for any animal it picks up for impoundment and delivery to the Ramona Animal Shelter in San Jacinto.
Morongo approached Beaumont to request the agreement, which extends an existing one and goes into effect as of Nov. 20.
The agreement was not discussed, but was included in the Beaumont city council’s Sept. 15 consent agenda, which calls for Beaumont to provide 24-hour access to its temporary kennels, and for the tribe to provide a public safety escort if a Beaumont control officer is called to the reservation.
Beaumont Police Chief Sean Thuilliez and Morongo Chief of Police Radames Gil were appointed representatives for the agreement.
Beaumont previously provided similar services to the city of Banning, but informed that city in 2018 that Beaumont could no longer afford to prioritize continuation of those services.
At the time, in a memo to Banning’s interim city manager Rochelle Clayton, Beaumont city manager Todd Parton informed her in an e-mail on April 3, 2018 that the costs for Beaumont’s continued services would rise to approximately $230,000, which he pointed out was higher than their usual billing of between $90,000 and $120,000 annually.
“These costs are impacted significantly by the increase in the Ramona Animal Shelter fees, which were increased 47 percent this year,” Parton wrote.
“We understand that Banning will want to explore options to secure animal control services more affordably than Beaumont,” Parton noted. “Beaumont’s existing service load requires that animal control operation is staffed with 70 man-hours per week” in addition to handling calls from Banning.
Beaumont’s continued agreement with Morongo comes just a couple weeks after Banning made a decision to bring back its own animal services department, and has relied on volunteers to renovate its animal shelter that had not been in use since a flood forced its closure in 2010.
The one-year agreement is automatically renewed annually for two additional years unless either entity terminates it sooner.
For each animal control service call-out, $75 covers mileage expenses, and any costs incurred as part of handling or impounding large or wild animals, tranquilizers, veterinary services, shelter services, additional officers and animal cruelty investigations.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x 114.
