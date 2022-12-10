As the Cherry Festival Association gears up for its 103rd program next summer, it can rest assured that there will be at least $100,000 available for use, following the city of Beaumont’s authorization of that sum from its recreational account.
But it comes with increased scrutiny.
As of 2018, the city designated the Cherry Festival as one of its three annual keynote events.
The city’s contribution is intended to help cover artists’ fees and the waive of cost for police services and park fees.
Next year, that will also include a contribution to help pay for an audit for the festival.
In an undated letter to the council, association President Dan Roush explained that the festival contributes to local merchants and provides contributions of its own to the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club, Lions Club, scout troops, the Winter Wish program and student scholarships.
Mayor Julio Martinez said, “It’s an honor and a privilege to have something so historic in our city. When I’m at the League of Cities, I’ll boast about that” considering that it’s the 103rd annual. “It’s a critical part of our culture, town and area. We have come to a point at the $100,000 contribution that it brings about some diligence for our taxpayers to have some accountability of that money that’s being contributed to the committee. I’m requesting is that we ask the festival to perform an audit of the records so that we understand and have a baseline of where we are as we continue our relationship. It doesn’t have anything to do with trust; it’s a transparency issue,” and an assurance that taxpayer dollars are “being invested wisely.”
City staff recommended to the nonprofit Cherry Festival Association that it consider an audit review, which would be less fiscally cumbersome than a full audit.
Councilman Lloyd White was curious as to what the association currently does to review its financials.
Laura Morris, treasurer of the Cherry Festival Committee, explained that they have an accountant who handles those duties.
“This is not just a donation. It’s an investment,” White said, “because the Cherry Festival does bring in a lot of business and interest in the community. You might come up with an audit, but the audit is not going to take into account how much hotels, gas stations and restaurants benefited from the $100,000 we’re contributing. Those are issues we also need to be aware of.” White requested city staff to look into assessing the residual metrics of how the city benefits from the scores of visitors drawn to the city during the Cherry Festival.
Martinez explained, “It’s not my intention to make this look like it’s cost-effective for the city. What I’m looking for is making sure that the public knows that if part of their taxpayer money is going to a nonprofit at that high level, that that nonprofit is doing their due diligence in their records. I’m not trying to micromanage the association.”
Councilman Mike Lara suggested that the city and the association instead head into 2023 with the intent of working on a review.
As a compromise, “With our donation this year, we require a 2023 audit, and we would pay 75 percent of the audit since we’re requesting it,” Martinez said. “The intention is simply to show the public” some accountability of the funds.
Morris took a moment to address the city council as it discussed the item during its Dec. 6 meeting.
“Thank you again for this great opportunity, and for your continued support. Every dime that we raise goes back into the festival to continue our operation year after year,” Morris said.
Martinez motioned to require an audit for 2022 and 2023, and to have the city pick up 75 percent of the cost for the audit contingent upon receiving a $100,000 donation for the 103rd Cherry Festival.
It was seconded by White and passed unanimously.
Staff Writer David James Heiss is a member of the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club. He may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
