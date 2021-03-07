Beaumont relies on EMS, fire prevention and fire services through a series of agreements and contracts.
For city officials, however, just how the county and CalFire comes up with its billing process is somewhat a mystery, and instead of making a decision regarding renewal of contracts with Riverside County Fire Department at its March 2 city council meeting, the city gave a thumbs up to have Mayor Mike Lara send a letter to the county for clarifications.
There are four components up for renewal within the city’s agreement with the county for fire protection services: the cooperative agreement to provide basic fire and marshal services between the county and the city; a wildland fire protection agreement; a cost-sharing agreement for staffing a fire engine at Station 20; and an agreement for an added paramedic squad at Station 66.
The cooperative agreement through the county, which is the intermediary to the city for CalFire, ensures that Beaumont is provided fire protection and fire marshal services, and stipulates Beaumont’s cost-sharing with the city of Banning and the county for a third of the cost to staff a fire engine at Station 20, including a fire captain, a fire apparatus engineer, three paramedics and three firefighters.
Beaumont also will follow up with a letter of intent from 2018 to add a paramedic squad at Station 66.
“We were seeing significant amount of stress and strain for response times,” City Manager Todd Parton explained.
According to Parton, the additional coverage at Station 66 helps cover emergency calls, which account for 80 percent of calls to the Fire Department.
Among the contracts discussed was the wildland protection agreement, which ensures that the city will not be hit with additional costs for those events, for a mere $43,338.12.
The fiscal impact to Beaumont’s general fund for fire services was $4.1 million last year.
Beaumont is in the last year of a three-year contract, and as the county is floating a new three-year contract, there were nebulous elements that Parton was not entirely familiar with, as appendices for the contract was not received for review in time to prepare for the council meeting.
Parton explained that there were concerns over “ancillary” costs in the next fiscal year, since 20 percent of contract costs are for county overhead and additional administrative costs that could be added.
At issue is the fact that some of those costs escalate, and prior to the March 2 council meeting, the city did not have an opportunity to adequately study how those costs are implemented, and the city did not want to be in a position to overbudget upwards of $400,000 in funds specifically towards fire services, only to end up not needing them, when they could have been allocated elsewhere.
Parton recommended the city request additional information for clarification as to “how the county is estimating and calculating and apportioning their fees” in regards to overhead, so that the city can “digest that information before we actually have to execute another contract,” Parton said.
Mayor Mike Lara will be tasked with issuing a letter to the county requesting information that outlines how the county is estimating and apportioning its fees related to its overhead costs, and to better understand the multiyear forecasts for coming up with those costs.
They will be the same costs other municipalities will be working with, Parton explained, but the city needs to clearly understand the county’s method in determining the costs passed along in order for Beaumont to better streamline its own budget.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
