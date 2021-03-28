BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Thirty-three percent of Beaumont’s households have two people. Another 18 percent are four-person households, and 76 percent of Beaumont’s families own their homes.
In Beaumont, at least four of every 10 renters struggle with affordable housing, spending more than 30 percent of their income on rent, while 20 percent are “severely” cross-burdened, using more than 50 percent of their income to pay rent — and that percentage is lower than what renters regionally struggle with, according to Jennifer Murillo, consultant with Los Angeles-based firm Lisa Wise Consulting, Inc., who led a housing element workshop for the city on March 18.
State law requires jurisdictions’ general plans to incorporate their fair share of affordable housing through zoning, though does not require cities to build that housing, and the components of a city’s general plan must be updated and certified every eight years.
Beaumont anticipates having the nearly yearlong process that began last November to be adopted by the city by Oct. 15.
The state defines “affordable housing” for a family of four to start at $26,200, which would be “extremely low income,” based on the area medium income of Riverside County.
Housing is considered affordable as long as occupants are not using more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs.
Jointly, the public sector and private enterprise can provide affordable housing, whether it is through deed restrictions that set aside units for people of specific incomes, rent stabilization, or municipalities can offer rent subsidies and vouchers that help offset the difference in rent on market rate units.
The Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) for Beaumont actually declined from the last cycle: the number of affordable new housing units needed to be provided dropped from 5,250 during the 2013-21 cycle to 4,210 units in the 2021-29 cycle.
A city general plan’s housing element must show that it can accommodate its total RHNA number, and categorize is allocations by income level.
A draft-housing element for the city’s general plan is expected to be available for public review no later than June.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.