The city of Beaumont has made many changes to its city services and community programs as of March 16 and these changes will remain in effect until further notice.
The city council meeting for Tuesday, March 17, will be live streamed on the city’s website because of the city’s limitations on public access to city hall during the coronavirus crisis.
Beaumont City Manager Todd Parton told the Record Gazette that Mayor Rey Santos and Councilmember Nancy Carroll will participate in the council meeting via teleconferencing.
Questions about agenda items may be submitted by email during the council meeting to city clerk Nicole Wheelwright at nwheelwright@beaumontca.gov. The questions will be flashed across the screen during the meeting and particular agenda item or public comments section of the meeting.
Other city services that have been affected include:
Customer Service Desk – The Beaumont Civic Center and the Albert A. Chatigny Sr. Community Recreation Center are closed to walk-in customers. Utility payments may be made online or can be placed in the drop box located at the Civic Center parking lot. Passport services will be suspended until further notice. Our full customer service team is available by phone at (951)769-8520.
Police Department – The Beaumont Police Department lobby is closed. Individuals in need of assistance are asked to utilize the call box located at the entrance to the lobby. Livescan services will be suspended until further notice. Residents may utilize the non-emergency phone number at (951)769-8500 for questions. There is no impact to 911 Emergency service.
Community Recreation Center (CRC) – All recreation programs, including Day Damp and Senior Center, are suspended until further notice. Customer service representatives are available by phone at (951)769-8524.
Field Operations – Maintenance crews for parks, streets and wastewater will continue their regular duties. Public service requests may be submitted online at BeaumontCa.gov and will be prioritized to limit exposure to City employees.
Building Permits and Inspections – The building permit window will be closed to the public. Permits may be submitted online or by mail. Inspectors will only conduct site walkthroughs if the sites/areas to be inspected are cleared. Customer service representatives are available by phone at
(951)769-8529.
Beaumont Transit – Reduced schedules have been implemented on multiple routes. Please visit our website for current schedules.
Animal Control – Operations will continue to operate as normal.
The City plans to evaluate the status of these closures on a weekly basis. Please visit the City online at BeaumontCa.gov for additional services. For more information regarding COVID-19, please visit www.RivCoPH.org/coronavirus.
