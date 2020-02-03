Beaumont City Council unveils new chambers

The Beaumont City Council cut the ribbon Jan. 21 on its new council chambers, which now features dark wood furniture for the council seat and an ADA-compliant ramp on the dais, along with new paint and tile design on the walls.
Mayor Rey Santos cut the red ribbon, flanked by council members Julio Martinez, Nancy Carroll, Lloyd White and Mayor Pro-tem Mike Lara.
Renovation of the council chambers began in October 2019, said deputy city clerk Nicole Wheelwright.
City manager Todd Parton put Wheelwright in charge of the project.
Wheelwright said she wanted the room to have an updated, more inviting look to encourage people to attend the meetings.
During the renovation period that ended Jan. 21, the city council met in a room across the hallway for its November through January meetings. In-house maintenance was used to create the overflow room renovation.
Wheelwright said that 40 people, including the public and city staff, can sit in there during the council meeting.
The council chambers seats 27. GV Construction Inc. did the construction renovation and the furniture build and installation in the council chambers.
The city is still completing its government access channel, where the public will remotely be able to watch the council meetings Wheelwright said.
A new addition to the hallway will be a TV monitor, which will display announcements and council meetings during office hours, Wheelwright said.
The city will also create its own commercials — they should be completed in the next few months, Wheelwright said.
The AV control room will be behind closed, locked doors.
Enko Systems, Inc. did the design and installation of the audio and video equipment.
Wheelwright said she did not know the last time the council chambers were updated, but that it has been at least more than 15 years, the amount of time she has worked for the city. The project came under budget, which was $325,000.
The funding comes from the utility user tax, Wheelwright said. No general fund money was used for the renovation.
Residents pay their cable providers taxes and that money goes toward the funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.