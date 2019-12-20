The Beaumont City Council is poised for several more good years financially, but will have to start preparing soon for a recession that could last five or more years.
Beaumont’s finance director Jeffrey Mohlenkamp told the council Tuesday night during a special budget workshop that their long-term forecast looks good and so does the general fund, but the council will have to exercise discretion in planning for some lean years starting around fiscal year 2021/22.
Projecting a 10-year forecast will not be easy, Mohlenkamp said. “There’s a lot of guesswork going on,” he said. “But we tend to make it an educated guess.”
One of the city’s guidelines, he said, is the Consumer Price Index.
Mohlenkamp said that salaries would be increasing 3.5 percent annually.
Sales and use taxes will increase 9 to 10 percent.
The city will see a difference in sales tax in years two and three.
“The city is very resilient in sales tax,” he said “We didn’t build in a deep, significant drop.”
As for property taxes, Mohlenkamp said there would be a 15 percent drop over a two-year period.
The recession could last seven years.
As for the personnel costs, salaries may be going up, but not the merit increases.
They are only going up 1.5 percent.
Mohlenkamp said that some employees might be tapped out as far as the highest pay they can receive. An employee could leave at their highest salary and a new employee brought in to replace them will be making a lower wage.
Pension costs also are a concern.
“It’s likely to go up a bit before coming down,” said Mohlenkamp.
Health care premiums are going to rise 54 percent.
The council also needs to look at contractual services.
For the fire contract, it needs to be more like five percent than 2 percent.
Repairs and maintenance also need attention from the city.
But the city also has to look at its revenues and expenditures.
Mohlenkamp said that sales tax revenue from commercial development will be $5.5 million.
Revenue will increase at a 2.4 percent rate of growth while expenditures will rise at 4.5 percent, Mohlenkamp said.
Revenues will not be keeping up with expenditures. The most expensive costs will be pensions and contract services.
Mohlenkamp said that once the surplus begins to deplete, the city will have a slight deficit.
Currently, there is enough revenue to build the fire station in 2022 and staff it in 2023. Mohlenkamp said that there is enough personnel for 1/3 staffing.
City Manager Todd Parton said a city never should let its reserves drop below 25 percent.
Parton said there is a lot of dynamic growth in Beaumont so it is hard to budget right now.
As the city grows, the needs grow, Parton said.
Among the most important needs are streets and roads, which need a lot of attention, according to residents.
There is a $30 million backlog in road improvements.
Mohlenkamp said there are one-time funding decisions and on-going decisions.
Funding sources are not as readily available as one might think, Mohlenkamp said. Measure A will bring in approximately $600,000.
Mohlenkamp advised getting out of the Cal Pers system, in regards to pensions. “You need to fund your pensions,” he said.
The next workshop will take place at the January 7 city council meeting.
Staff writer Julie Farren can be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net.
