Since a list of proposed fees related to sports park use and recreation were inadvertently missing from the March 7 city council’s agenda, the city of Beaumont has continued a public hearing on city fees to the March 21 meeting.
Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in and offer input until that time.
The city’s User Fee Schedule governs such things as conditional use permits, general plan amendments, development agreements, plot plans, landscape reviews, sign permits, traffic study reviews and animal control fees, among others.
The city did not back down on sticking with a nearly $1,290 fee for “minor” special events consisting of fewer than 500 attendees. The fee cost drew concern from homeowners associations, but was justified by city staff by the city’s need to recoup $1,288.47 in estimated costs associated with the involvement of the police department and the Public Works and Planning departments in such events.
Many of the city’s fees will be increased to help the city cover its costs, from weed abatement fees (rising from $125 to $245, plus “actual cost of abatement”) to plan checks, fire planning and prevention inspection fees and fortune teller permits (increasing from $240 a year to $542), to concealed weapons permits (set by the state at $100 per application, plus a city-imposed 20 percent recoupment for psychological testing) and implementation of bicycle registration fees ($4 for new registrants, $2 for annual renewals).
User fees related to the city’s proposed sports park and recreational use fees, which did not make the council’s agenda, are available for review online at RCS-Beaumont Fee Tables.xlsx (beaumontca.gov).
Councilman Lloyd White asked whether or not fee schedules were laid out for short-term rentals such as Airbnbs.
City Manager Elizabeth Gibbs explained that those would be exercised as taxes, and are not included as user fees.
Community Services Director Doug Story informed the council that his department has met with sports leagues and obtained input from constituents about the proposed sports fees, field allocations priorities, and provided an overview as to why fees were necessary for maintenance cost recovery and user tracking.
The public hearing has been continued until March 21.
