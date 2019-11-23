Anthony Colindres, co-owner of Cornerstone BBQ in Beaumont, was approved Nov. 5 by the Beaumont City Council as its new planning commissioner.
Colindres, 38, will fill a partial term until December 2020.
Colindres is co-owner of Cornerstone BBQ with his wife Angela; they opened the Texas-style barbecue restaurant in June 2019.
He was the only applicant for the position on the planning commission.
The council did a brief interview with him at the Nov. 5 meeting, where he expressed his love for Beaumont to city council. “I just want to be a part of this community and its growth,” he said.
Councilmember Lloyd White said he is impressed with Colindres’ commitment to Beaumont.
White advised the planning commissioners need to work together.
Colindres did not disagree with White, saying that everyone has different lives and opinions. “I really like that there’s always conflict,” Colindres said.
The planning commission, like the city council, is about working together as a team and not letting one person take control and make all of the decisions.
Councilmember Mike Lara also thanked Colindres for his business investment in the community.
Lara agreed that the planning commission has to work towards a common goal.
Mayor Pro-tem Rey Santos told Colindres that they are both self-employed and that Colindres is fortunate to have the support and love of his family during this new chapter in his life.
Beaumont mayor Julio Martinez said that Beaumont is growing and that there are three areas to consider: residents, economic point of view, and the city.
Some people want to see growth; others want to see no growth or slow growth.
“It’s not just about growing fast,” Martinez said.
The council could have interviewed other applicants, but chose to go with Colindres.
The planning commission meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at city hall.
