According to county statistics for 2022, calls for Fire Department service were up 3.8 percent across the region over the past 14 years.
In Beaumont there was a 4.1 percent increase in calls for service from 2022 to 2023, involving 5,023 calls for assistance, the majority of which were for medical aid.
At its June 20 meeting, the Beaumont City Council discussed options for trucks that would service the new Station 106, based on planned capital improvement project funding, that centered around whether the city should acquire an agile tractor-drawn aerial (TDA) ladder truck or a rear-mount ladder truck for a few hundred thousand dollars less.
Both trucks would require 12 personnel to be employed to accompany them.
The city’s Finance Director Jennifer Ustation informed council that anticipated long-term staffing for Station 66 and 106 could face a $250,000 deficit for fire personnel by 2030 if two engines and two squads are funded at both stations.
Generally, tractor-drawn aerial (TDA) quints have several advantages, including: maneuverability, as a combined tractor and trailer with a tillerman’s cab (the back end of which can be steered independently due to its fifth wheel articulation), is lightweight, can carry ground ladders and equipment, has increased compartment space compared to other engines, and doubles as a water tank while still serving as a pump.
(Quint trucks are distinguished by five firefighting functions: water pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device and ground ladders.)
During a public comment period, an e-mail from firefighter Alex Garcia advocated for acquisition of the more versatile TDA over the rear-mounted ladder truck, which was echoed by county firefighter Justin Morris, who explained that the TDA can carry double the equipment and is more maneuverable, and could navigate Beaumont’s alleys, whereas rear-mounted cannot negotiate tight turns, advising the council: “As firefighters we know what we need to do to get the job done. By spending more money we’ll be able to know that your Fire Department and the community is going to be protected. When it comes to safety of not only the community, but your own family, why would you want to jeopardize safety and efficiency over money?”
The point was reiterated by County Fire Division 8 Chief Todd Hopkins, who likened the city’s consideration of acquiring a rear mount aerial truck to arming a police officer heading into a dangerous situation with just two bullets, whereas ordering a TDA would be equivalent to an officer being armed with a full magazine.
Hopkins claimed that not providing a truck company with all of the equipment it needs to be relied upon in its services was pointless.
“I’m telling you as the expert, Beaumont needs a TDA, not a rear mount aerial,” Chief Todd Hopkins told the council.
He explained that, when an incident arises, no other municipalities have agreements with Beaumont to send in their ladder truck.
While the city has mutual aid agreements with other agencies, these agreements do not guarantee particular trucks needed for specific situations will be automatically sent if the incident has a response time beyond 16 minutes, since by the time a truck gets to its destination after such a timeframe, it’s usually too late.
In Hopkins’ professional opinion, a TDA would provide Beaumont better service than a rear mount truck that comes with an additional squad.
Councilman Mike Lara was under the impression that there are enough ladder trucks regionally to cover the city without encumbering more costs to Beaumont, and he preferred saving taxpayer money by not purchasing the more expensive vehicle.
Mayor Pro Tem David Fenn made an initial motion to approve the purchase of a Spartan 105-foot Quint Tractor Drawn Aerial for $2,259,521.81.
No one seconded his motion, so Councilman Lloyd White motioned to pay $1,939,684.39 for a Rosenbauer 100-foot Quint Tractor Drawn Aerial, which was seconded by Lara.
City Manager Elizabeth Gibbs cautioned the council that the $1.9 million figure was not a current quote, and requested having a “buffer” before drawing up an order for the Rosenbauer, which would require a more recent price.
Her suggestion resulted in White modifying his motion to allow for a 10 percent contingency: if Rosenbauer could not offer an order at the council’s approved price, then the city could go with the Spartan.
Fenn told his colleagues that, based on what their fire chief had already explained, the Rosenbauer truck would be “substandard” for the city’s needs.
“So, I don’t understand why we’d be buying that — and that even with the 10 percent buffer — we’re getting closer [in price] to the proper truck. Our support from the county goes away if we buy the wrong truck, and we’re left holding the bag, and we could have structural issues with the wrong truck.”
White’s motion failed due to lack of a majority vote, as only White and Lara supported it (Councilwoman Jessica Voigt was recused for the discussion).
Fenn said, “We’ve been doing this since November and the price every time has gone up. We would be fools to expect that if we go past the deadline” of July 13 to place an order with the existing quote “that it’s going to be lower.”
After a couple of potential motions and discussions, the council went back to Fenn’s original motion for the $2.2 million 105-foot tractor-drawn aerial, which earlier received a second from Martinez, but failed with dissenting votes from White and Lara.
White subsequently also motioned to purchase the Spartan TDA for $2.2 million, and expressed his hope that the county would honor its verbal commitment that American Rescue Plan funds could be appled to help offset $400,000 toward the fire truck’s cost within 30 days’ time — as the city was eligible for a $50,000 discount from the supplier if the order is made by the company’s deadline.
White’s subsequent motion passed 4-0.
Also at the meeting, as part of the council’s consent agenda, the city approved allocating $3,984.954 from past bond sales to the city’s capital improvement plan toward construction of Fire Station 106.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.