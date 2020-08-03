Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District provided water from district recharge ponds to firefighting helicopters working to contain the Apple fire.
The district’s bulldozer is also clearing land of combustible material such as trees, shrubs and grass, also known as cutting firebreak, to allow access for firefighting vehicles in the upper canyon.
“Thank you to the many firefighters, agencies and personnel that are working hard to protect our community and fight the Apple fire,” said BCVWD Board of Directors President John Covington. “We are grateful to your dedication to protecting our residents, and we admire your tenacity and commitment to serving the public.”
The fire, which began Thursday, July 31, has burned over 20,000 acres and is 5% contained as of Monday morning, Aug.3.
Evacuation orders are in effect for many area residents.
For updates and information about the Apple Fire, including evacuation details, go to www.rvcfire.org or www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/7/31/apple-fire.
The fire has not caused any interruption to water service delivery in the area. In the event an outage does occur, BCVWD will provide outage information on its website at www.bcvwd.org.
“The safety of our customers is of utmost importance as we work together to battle the Apple Fire,” said BCVWD General Manager Dan Jaggers. “Our hearts go out to all those impacted, and we will continue to do our part to fight the fire and protect our community.”
For more information about BCVWD, visit www.bcvwd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.