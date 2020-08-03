Two Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District board of directors seats are up for election on Nov. 3 as part of the 2020 general election.
BCVWD is governed by a five-member Board, elected by local voters.
District elections are zone-based, which means each director represents a geographic area in which he or she lives.
The two seats up for election are:
• Division 1, held by Andy Ramirez
• Division 2, held by Lona Williams
To run in the 2020 BCVWD board of directors election, candidates must be:
A citizen of the United States of America
18 years of age or older
A resident and registered voter in Division 1 or Division 2 of BCVWD at the time nomination papers are issued.
A person interested in running for election to the BCVWD board of directors can call (951) 845-9581 to make an appointment with staff to fill out an application, receive verification and be issued nomination documents.
BCVWD is a multi-county special district, so nomination documents must be filed with both Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Interested parties can also contact:
Riverside County Registrar of Voters at (951) 486-7200, or voteinfo.net.
San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters at (909) 387-8300, or sbcountyelections.com.
The period for filing Nomination Papers is July 13 through Aug. 7.
If an incumbent does not file Nomination Papers by Aug. 7, at 5 p.m., all other candidates will have until Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. to file.
For more information about the BCVWD Board of Directors, including division maps, go to bcvwd.org/board-of-directors.
Contact BCVWD at (951) 845-9581 or info@bcvwd.org with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.