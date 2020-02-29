Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz of the 36th district and the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District announced a $1.5 million Bureau of Reclamation grant award that will go toward water conservation efforts.
The announcement comes after Congressman Ruiz advocated for the BCVWD’s application for a WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency grant in a letter to Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman in September. The project will help increase water conservation and reduce water costs for residents in Beaumont, Cherry Valley, and parts of Calimesa.
Current tracking of water usage is done through monthly manual meter readings, which leaves residents vulnerable to undetected water leaks that result in unnecessary waste of scarce potable water resources.
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) provides real-time radio transmitted data of water usage, which leads to reduced water waste through active monitoring leak detection and customer education about water usage.
BCVWD’s AMI project would work hand-in-hand with local, state, and federal water conservation efforts and seeks to address California’s long-standing water shortages.The Bureau of Reclamation selects projects around the country to receive the WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grants to help projects use water more efficiently and effectively across the Western United States.
The types of projects receiving funding include canal lining, advanced water metering, flow measurement, real-time monitoring of water deliveries and pressurized irrigation systems. Visit www.usbr.gov/watersmart to learn more.
