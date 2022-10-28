Five candidates, including the two incumbents, are vying for two seats to represent the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District next month. Here is a snapshot of the candidates.
Chris Diercks
Incumbent Chris Diercks hopes to continue the park district’s legacy of progress, innovation and programming.
He was initially elected in 2010, and ran unopposed for his seat in 2014 and 2018.
He graduated from Laguna Beach High School and holds an AA in construction technology from Orange Coast College.
He is a retired building inspector and plans examiner and is a certified accessibility specialist.
“During my tenure, we have acquired Bogart Park and the famed Danny Thomas Ranch property,” he points out. “We have added 320 acres from Bogart, and 124 from Danny Thomas, and we manage 60 acres of parkland at Noble Creek.”
Diercks says that his favorite infrastructure includes ADA improvements, the ball fields, renovation of the pond at Bogart Park and new playground equipment at Noble Creek, and he notes that the dog park remains a popular draw.
“I pride myself with fiscal responsibility and exercise caution with your tax dollars,” he said, having served on the finance and facility ad hoc committees.
He has held recreational leadership roles for nearly three decades.
Diercks says that he intends to collaborate with board members in developing a master plan for the recently acquired Danny Thomas Ranch property, and wants to see events such as Oktoberfest, Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans, Pumpkin Carve and Winterfest continue to thrive, in addition to experiencing the phenomenal growth of Pony baseball, softball, travel ball and adult softball.
“I have been entrusted for decades with fiscal responsibility, programming and the overall well-being of our park assets. I’m proud of the accomplishments, and I’m committed for another four years,” Diercks says.
Armando De La Cruz Jr.
Incumbent Armando De La Cruz Jr. was elected to the park district’s board four years ago.
“Many fabulous things have occurred while my being a board member: we have made improvements, acquired 400 acres of Bogart Park, as well as the 120-acre Danny Thomas Ranch,” De La Cruz says.
As the youngest board member, he hopes to continue generating innovative ideas that will “attract all ages.”
“I am for the community and all families living here and the nearby areas. We have a proven record for delivering major results for all people, and have proven accountability and transparency in our decision-making and spending of the district’s money,” he says.
De La Cruz has an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Long Beach City College, and earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from California State University, Dominguez Hills. He works as a resource specialist program teacher.
“I am the youngest board member with different visions who is new to this community,” he says. “I have been involved for five years as an incumbent and I came in with a vision. Collectively, as a board, we have delivered results, and developed great rapport with people in the areas we serve. I’m here to continue doing my best for all residents, and made many decisions that have positively affected our community, and will continue to provide major results. Our kids will have a great upbringing and resources as we expand on our projects.”
Mike Aldrich
Mike Aldrich is making his inaugural foray into the political realm, hoping to offer his perspective as a family man, coach and veteran, should he be elected to the park district’s board.
“It takes many people willing to take the time to come up with ideas, adhere to the district’s visions and implement strategies for how a large recreation district works,” Aldrich says. “I enjoy working with others to create ever-improving opportunities for the community that I love, and welcome different opinions and suggestions, and believe I have gained insight on what people want and expect from a successful recreation district.”
Aldrich is an Army veteran who has lived in Cherry Valley with his family for the past 18 years, and previously worked in maintenance at Noble Creek Park, retiring from the auto industry in 2015.
Maintaining facilities is a priority for Aldrich, if he gets elected: “My background gives me a lot of understanding of how that task consists of a lot of work, and how it should be prioritized. Bogart Park is near and dear to my heart, as it’s an historic and peaceful spot for visitors; preserving the natural features while making them easily accessible and enjoyable is of great importance.”
Aldrich’s family has enjoyed the park district’s amenities: his daughter was married in the Franco Garden at Noble Creek Community Center; his wife’s memorial and his mother’s 85th birthday were held in the Copper Room. He has coached T-ball, baseball and softball teams at Noble Creek Park.
“Having a place for families to come together for parties, sports and activities is so important for preserving the values of a growing community that still feels like a small town. I would be honored at the opportunity to help implement these elements and serve my community for its betterment.”
Janet Covington
Longtime park district retiree Janet Covington still has a strong personal connection to the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District, having served as the board’s clerk for 16 years.
A Beaumont High School alumna who has taken classes at Crafton and Mt. San Jacinto colleges, as well as California State University, San Bernardino, Covington previously served as the park district’s interim general manager.
“I have always aspired to be a director upon my retirement” last March, she says. “I have developed and helped create many policies and procedures, and, if elected, would expand recreational opportunities for children, adults, the disabled and our senior citizens,” opportunities that she feels have diminished through the years.
She likely has attended more district board meetings than most of the candidates combined, and is ready to “jump right in and get to work. The district has not had an election since 2010, and it has had an extraordinarily high employee turnover rate, which indicates low employee morale that is costly and challenging.”
She promises to improve communication and to support a culture that will be more amenable to those who work for the district.
Covington has volunteered around the community at Habitat For Humanity fundraisers, has been a team mom for Beaumont youth baseball programs, and been involved with soccer, Pass Stingray swim team, softball, baseball, BMX dirt bike racing, volleyball, horseback riding and football events.
“Every decision that is made, I will do so with the accountability to the community, and I will welcome residents’ input.”
Randy Harris
Randy Harris is running for office for the first time, inspired to take his involvements around the park district to another level. He has produced aerial videos for the park district and is working on promotional video of the Danny Thomas Ranch.
He’s a licensed ham radio operator who has taken classes at Cerritos Community College, and received a facilities management certification from University of California, Riverside, and passed the state real estate licensing test in 2012. He has provided maintenance services for recreation and park programs in the Lakewood-Bellflower area, and has worked as a camera repairman and technician; he also repaired electronics for Sears. Today he is a Realtor with The Harris Group in Beaumont.
If elected, he hopes to be involved with development of the Danny Thomas Ranch, and is excited about the potential for an outdoor amphitheater and added recreational space for baseball, football, soccer, hockey and rugby, and a potential shooting range, BMX track and RV and camping sites.
He would advocate for improved landscaping, signage and speed bumps around Noble Creek RV Park.
“We need more facilities for activities to help kids step away from electronics that dominate their lives,” Harris says. “Encouraging kids to get back to playing in the dirt; having many public events and parks help encourage community togetherness and well-being. Being able to implement the input into action is teamwork at its best.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.