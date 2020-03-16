The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Parks District is cancelling events in March and April.
Among the events:
Welcome Home Veterans, originally scheduled for March 27.
Re-dedication of Bogart Park, originally set for April 4.
Fishing Derby, April 6.
Spring Fling and Egg Hunt, April 11.
Arbor Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.