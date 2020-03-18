The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce will remain open to its members and the public, said executive director Bette Rader.
The chamber board met Tuesday evening to decide whether to keep the chamber open or close the doors indefinitely.
The chamber is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
“We are keeping the chamber open for now,” Rader said. “And we are not cancelling the chamber breakfast for April.
The “Good Morning Beaumont’’ chamber breakfast is still scheduled for Friday April 10 at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon.
For information, call (951) 845-9541.
