Citizens of the year

Citizens of the Year: Linda and Jim Anderson.

 Courtesy photo

Jim and Linda Andersen have spent the past 35 years nurturing Cherry Valley Nursery into a business that not only meets the gardening needs of its customers, but also provides a sense of family within its community.

The Andersens, who have been married 52 years, work long hours at the nursery and still find time to help out the citizens of Cherry Valley and Beaumont with community and civic organizations such as Veterans of Foreign Wars, Kiwanis and the Cherry Festival Association.

The couple will be honored Thursday, Jan. 30 as the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce’s Citizens of the Year at the annual installation dinner at Four Seasons Lodge in Beaumont.

Lynn Bogh Baldi nominated the couple.

She wrote: “Both Jim and Linda have a passion for “doing things right” and have built this business over the last 36 years to the regional landscaping and nursery company it is today.

‘But along with building a successful business, they both are always willing and able to help anyone who needs it. Going above and beyond for not only people they know, but doing community service for school districts, special community events, and are very generous with community donations.

“Linda and Jim have aided many employees with help getting homes and autos, and with their childrens’ educations.”

The couple lives in Cherry Valley, but met in ninth-grade in Anaheim and married when they were 19.

Jim Andersen was born in Lynwood to Garland and Rosemary Andersen and has three siblings: Karen, Mary Lou, and Gary.

Jim graduated from Western High School and then found work as a carpenter until he was drafted in the military in 1969.

The couple had married in 1967 in Las Vegas.

Staff Writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net.

