Jim and Linda Andersen have spent the past 35 years nurturing Cherry Valley Nursery into a business that not only meets the gardening needs of its customers, but also provides a sense of family within its community.
The Andersens, who have been married 52 years, work long hours at the nursery and still find time to help out the citizens of Cherry Valley and Beaumont with community and civic organizations such as Veterans of Foreign Wars, Kiwanis and the Cherry Festival Association.
The couple will be honored Thursday, Jan. 30 as the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce’s Citizens of the Year at the annual installation dinner at Four Seasons Lodge in Beaumont.
Lynn Bogh Baldi nominated the couple.
She wrote: “Both Jim and Linda have a passion for “doing things right” and have built this business over the last 36 years to the regional landscaping and nursery company it is today.
‘But along with building a successful business, they both are always willing and able to help anyone who needs it. Going above and beyond for not only people they know, but doing community service for school districts, special community events, and are very generous with community donations.
“Linda and Jim have aided many employees with help getting homes and autos, and with their childrens’ educations.”
The couple lives in Cherry Valley, but met in ninth-grade in Anaheim and married when they were 19.
Jim Andersen was born in Lynwood to Garland and Rosemary Andersen and has three siblings: Karen, Mary Lou, and Gary.
Jim graduated from Western High School and then found work as a carpenter until he was drafted in the military in 1969.
The couple had married in 1967 in Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.