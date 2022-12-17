Beaumont celebrates holidays with lights

The city of Beaumont held its Holiday Light Parade and Craft Fair Saturday evening, Dec. 10, with families lining Sixth Street to watch and cheer as lighted vehicles, floats and marching bands paraded through town.
Guests and participants braved a chilly night to enjoy the event, which began at Beaumont Avenue and 10th Street and ended the Beaumont Civic Center at Sixth Street and Maple Avenue.
Inside the civic center people enjoyed cookies, hot cocoa and the holiday craft fair and took photos with Santa.
A total of 28 entries participated in the parade, which included student bands and clubs, local businesses and was capped with Santa riding atop a decorated fire engine.
In the contest for best floats the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took first place with its nativity scene, Nutrishop of Beaumont took second with its decorated truck and trailer and Terry’s Helping Hands Service took third with three decorated vehicles, one with a fully decorated Christmas tree sticking out of the trunk.
“It was amazing,” said Beaumont Recreation Superintendent Ashley Starr. “We’re so glad to have a large crowd along the parade route and at the craft fair.”
