Beaumont cartoonist releases graphic novel

As a high school kid, Beaumont cartoonist Nate Fakes was introduced to the man who would eventually become his stepfather, the gregarious and affable Ron Malish of Dayton, Centerville and Toledo, Ohio.
Malish was always excited to greet “Super Nate,” and was one of his biggest cheerleaders as Fakes finished high school; he championed him as he attended college at Wright State University and pursued his dreams to become a professional artist.
Malish even moved to Dayton, near campus, presumably to be near Fakes.
He seemed to shake off negative vibes from people, and always strove to cheer Fakes up.
In one excerpt from “A Fade of Light,” Malish points as he and Fakes are driving about, out to a couple of residents and says, “See this person here? He always waves at me and says hello. I call him ‘Cool Guy.’”
In the next frame, he points out just as cheerfully, “Now this guy coming up: I wave, and he doesn’t do anything. I call him ‘Dork-a-Saurus.’”
He traveled with Fakes to the East Coast as Fakes looked for a place to live while he interned with MAD Magazine in New York.
He was one of the first to hold Nate and Kelsey Fakes’ newborn daughter Ella.
Then, Malish’s personality mysteriously declined quickly in just a few years. After almost everyone had abandoned the latter Malish, not understanding what he was devolving into, it was later discovered that he was dying from a rare form of dementia called Pick’s Disease, a fatal affliction that strikes 200,000 victims a year in the United States.
Snippets of the many fonder memories are wonderfully incorporated into Fakes’ heartbreaking first graphic novel “A Fade of Light: A Graphic Memoir,” released to bookstores nationwide on Oct. 11.
He dedicates his 232-page book, “For Ron.” It is a culmination of a three-year journey to craft a memoir that Fakes illustrated.
Fakes, 43, provides courtesy cartoons for the editorial pages of the Record Gazette a couple of times a month, though they are “nothing like the gag comics I do” for his Break of Day comics syndication.
As part of his story, his stepfather was always investing time and resources into new ways to earn a living, or ways to improve life; his eccentricity made it challenging to hold down a single job until he started his own landscaping firm, which Malish seemed to relish in its early years.
“He used to be the biggest personality. Now he’s a shell of himself,” Fakes said in an interview.
Fakes compares the Malish he grew up with as being similar to actor Jim Carrey.
When he pitched the idea for a graphic novel based on his experience with his stepfather, Berkeley-based West Margin Press was encouraging, and Fakes gave 10 conceptual pages of what could be part of the book in November 2020.
“It struck a chord with one of the editors whose parent had dementia,” Fakes says.
According to Fakes, his publisher strives to “do impactful books,” and had been looking to expand into publishing graphic novels, or books that incorporate illustrations. Fakes says that crafting his novel took roughly 13 months, with his family supporting him through 12-hour workdays as he completed his project.
Though he self-published a little-known book of cat cartoons, Fakes considers “A Fade of Light” his breakthrough graphic memoir.
“It’s an honest book. I’ve known Ron for 20 years. Writing this book was almost like hanging out with him again,” Fakes says. “Ron was doing elaborate landscapes around Dayton, and eventually stopped caring” about his clients and ended up working at a grocery store with delusions that they were planning to quickly advance him to management as he was relegated to mopping floors after hours.
He would lose that job, and the store told him he was no longer welcome there, and he would end up being arrested for trespassing after he repeatedly returned.
As Malish stopped paying for his mortgage, insurance, phone bills and other necessities, and found it difficult to interpret something as simple as a restaurant receipt, it was after a checkup for tooth pain Malish had been complaining about that medical experts informed Fakes — one of the few still checking up on Malish, even though Fakes by that point was living in California — that his former stepfather (Fakes’ mother divorced Malish after he became unmanageable) was diagnosed with Pick’s Disease.
The diagnosis gave a small sense of closure for Fakes, as he finally had an understanding of why the ever-so outgoing Malish would slowly became distant and forlorn, sometimes inappropriate and brash, compared to what he knew him as while Fakes was in high school and college and starting out his own family.
Fakes is scheduled to discuss the process of compiling his book at an event for the Beaumont Public Library on Oct. 20, starting at 6 p.m.
While elements of the book are “PG-13,” he warns, he assures readers that his talk at the library will be light and family friendly.
