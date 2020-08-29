Beaumont’s city council is extending COVID-19 expense-related funds beyond simply helping local businesses.
The application process begins Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 15.
Previously, city council had supported distribution of $142,069 earmarked for businesses with physical locations in Beaumont with grants of up to $3,000, which is expected to accommodate nearly 50 qualified businesses.
The business grants are intended to assist those with 15 or fewer employees that have a physical location in Beaumont manage pandemic hardships, as well as $35,000 to help local restaurants provide share and barriers so they can continue to operate outdoors during quarantine.
As of its Aug. 18 city council meeting, the city also discussed its desire to directly help residents by adding additional components to the total CARES Act funding.
The proposed Household Assistance Program will provide direct lease and mortgage assistance of up to $3,500, paid to landlords and mortgage companies directly after they sign an agreement with the city.
Those receiving such payments agree to not evict tenants, and must terminate any eviction processes begun after March 1.
The city will also provide qualified applicants subsidies of $500 per single-member households, and up to $1,500 for multi-member households, with no restrictions as to how those funds should be used.
The Household Assistance Program is available for those who can prove their residency in Beaumont, are 50 percent or less of the Riverside County Median Income threshold (city council may return and consider that threshold to be 100 percent), and can produce their 2019 tax returns, a letter documenting their furloughs or layoffs, and be in good standing with the city with no outstanding code actions, litigation, and no outstanding taxes or utility payments.
The residential assistance program needs to come back to a future city council meeting for final approval, but grants would be awarded on a noncompetitive, qualification basis.
Other components of the $635,569 CARES Act funding are earmarked for payroll-related expenses for the Police Department, including $60,000 used to cover salaries of a school resource officer; upgrades to the police lobby’s kiosk to minimize physical interaction with visitors to the department; $20,000 for legal costs related to guidance received during the COVID-19 pandemic; and various other programs.
The city anticipates receiving $461,079 from the Air Quality Management District to augment the city’s response to the pandemic; $75,000 was used to acquire a couple of patrol vehicles.
For information, and to apply for grants, go to beaumontca.gov/grant.
