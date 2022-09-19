Years in the making, Fire Station 106, referred to until recently as Beaumont’s future Westside Fire Station, had its ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, across from Olivewood Avenue, along Potrero Boulevard.
Dozens of city and regional officials, police officers and firefighters trekked up a dirt hill (or were shuttled from parking spots) overlooking the Olivewood development to hear remarks from Beaumont’s city officials, county officials and CalFire Deputy Chief Robert Fish.
Art Welch, representing Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, complimented city officials for their forward-thinking in planning for a fire station on the south side of the freeway.
“There should be a big thank you for the council for this vital need, and we can’t say thank you enough,” Welch said.
Mickey Valdivia, a representative for Fifth District County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, remembered discussing the fire station when he served on Beaumont’s Planning Commission back in 2005, when the building “was a dream.”
He pointed out that “building a fire station is the easy part, keeping it financed” and maintained is the true challenge.
“We want to congratulate the city of Beaumont. We feel much safer,” Valdivia said.
Beaumont’s Mayor Lloyd White noted that, while it is still in the conceptual stage, Beaumont’s future police headquarters will be built adjacent to Station 106.
“We were just trying to keep our heads above water” as the city overcame corruption obstacles and investigations as he came aboard the city’s leadership, and Beaumont had just started working on its capital improvement plan (CIP).
“This is the first major project of that CIP” from so many years ago, White said.
He gave a brief overview of the anticipated dimensions of the fire station: a 10,000 square-foot building that will include four bedrooms, a day office and a fitness center that will provide space for three to four personnel, including a paramedic, 24 hours a day, every day; and there will be work space for the Police Department as it waits its eventual headquarters.
Fire Station 106 will help decrease the response times for calls around the city and nearby, particularly in the west side, White said.
White singled out decisions and planning by predecessors councilwomen Della Condon, Nancy Carroll and Brenda Knight for paving the way for Fire Station 106.
“We’re excited for the work, and we’re excited to kick off construction and look forward to a grand opening” within 12 months.
Deputy Chief Fisher was confident that the station could be built in 11.
He complimented the city for getting through the long process of bringing a fire station to fruition, as the city strives to keep up with residential and commercial growth.
“We are super-excited to be back here hopefully in 11 months” for a grand opening, Fish said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.