Motorists will have to detour on Monday and Tuesday from Beaumont Avenue, between Sixth and Seventh streets, for construction of a new cross gutter.
Construction will be on Sixth and Beaumont.
The detour will take them to Euclid and Magnolia avenues.
This project is part of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan.
