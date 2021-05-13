Beaumont athletes cleared to play

UPDATE: Beaumont High today was granted clearance from County Public Health to immediately resume playing all sports, said Beaumont AD Martin DuSold.
On Thursday, it was announced that the Beaumont High athletic program would be shut down for 4 or 5 days since there were positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
“This is due to Riverside County Public Health making a determination
based on (positive) COVID cases with 3 teams,” DuSold said on Wednesday, May 11 by email. “All of our other teams are unaffected directly, but public health has directed our district to hold all teams out of activity until they review all
information. Our district has had daily conversations with public
health, and we are taking it day by day.”
Though there have been numerous Beaumont High athletic events
postponed during the past 4 to 5 days, DuSold said “there has not been a
final determination yet” on the boys’ section playoff soccer game at
home on Thursday, May 13, against Eastside.
Beaumont Unified officials have been in communication with the
Riverside University Health System about how to address the COVID
situation, said DuSold who also confirmed the school’s Citrus Belt
League basketball games for Saturday, May 8, were postponed.
Among other Beaumont events in recent days believed to have been
postponed due to COVID-19 concerns were a baseball game with Yucaipa,
a boys’ basketball game with Cajon, two girls’ basketball games with
Cajon and a softball game with Redlands East Valley.
“Their program has been shut down due to COVID,” Cajon High athletic
director Rich Imbriani said. “Everyone who was supposed to play them
since last week has been put on hold. It saddens me for their kids and
coaches.”
Said Yucaipa High athletic director Matt Carpenter, “My understanding
is that the county stepped in and recommended they shut everything
down and from there it takes time to figure out what needs to be done
open back up. You want things to happen instantly, but they just don’t
work that way.”
