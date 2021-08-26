Beaumont assault suspect arrested in Banning

On July 30 Banning police were dispatched to a report of a battery after a victim reported being beaten by her on again, off again boyfriend, who she identified as 37-year-old Gabriel Sauceda of Beaumont.
While riding in a vehicle, Sauceda beat the victim with his hands and fists, to the point of almost losing consciousness.
The victim said that Sauceda became more enraged and continued to strike the victim yelling for to wake up.
Sauceda drove the injured victim to a rural area near the intersection of Lovell and West Victory Avenue in Banning, pulled the victim from the car and dragged her through the dirt while continuing to hit, kick and strangle the victim with his hands. The suspect then forcibly sexually assaulted the victim.
Sauceda was arrested and booked into the Riverside County Jail, where he is awaiting trial.
Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information to contact the Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
