The city of Beaumont has approved providing some added relief for Beaumont Police Department in its request for funds to practically double its bathroom facilities.
“We have overgrown our facility numerous times over,” Police Chief Sean Thuilliez explained at the March 7 city council meeting, since his department has more than 80 employees, not including contractors, who generate a lot of foot traffic to the existing restrooms.
A 12-foot by 32-foot mobile modular building that will include a men’s and women’s handicapped stall in each restroom can be installed to hook up to existing sewer lines along the southeastern portion of its campus.
The city approved paying Mira Loma-based Mobile Modular Management Corporation $89,262.53 to deliver and install the modular building, to be paid through capital improvement funds. It will cost roughly $5,000 for city employees to connect the trailer to the sewer system.
Councilman Mike Lara asked if the structure would be placed on concrete, since he was aware of soil issues at the campus.
Thuilliez explained that it would be set on level gravel, and will replace storage units currently sitting on that spot.
Councilman Lloyd White motioned to approve the purchase, seconded by Councilwoman Jessica Voigt, and passed unanimously.
The city then moved along to approve spending a grant it has received for playground equipment at Shadow Creek Park for $196,866.14, funded through the 2022 California Parks and Recreation Society Statewide Training and Funding Initiative.
Shadow Creek, which sits off San Timoteo Canyon, will be an “inclusive” playground, Community Services Director Doug Story told the council.
“It’s been a really fun process for me and my staff to go through. It’s been an opportunity for us to learn about the types of options we have for our community,” Story said.
His report referred to the Fort Payne, Ala.-based company GameTime, which touts being “the leader in creativity, originality and product innovation” when it comes to “numerous inventions” that highlight its expertise in designing “urban-tough play environments and inclusive play spaces for people with all abilities.”
The playground equipment Story pitched to the council figures in GameTime’s capacity to provide amenities “that appeal to the whole child” and to varying “types of kids who might be wanting to go to a park. The idea is that it’s a playground that will allow many different types of children” with varying special needs “to be able to experience the playground” and connect with other families.
He cited input from DeAnn Dobbins of the Beaumont nonprofit DeAnn’s PAASS (Pass Area Activities, Sports and Stuff) Kids, which provides programs and activities for people with special needs, who participated in a city-sponsored pop-up in the park event where some of the amenities were demonstrated.
That organization suggested a “pour-and-play” surface that allows for more maneuverability for folks in wheelchairs and special devices, rather than prioritizing wood chip or rubber chip surfaces used at other city park playgrounds, and the city has indicated it will support funding the suggested surfacing.
Councilman Lloyd White motioned, and Julio Martinez seconded the purchase order for the playground equipment, which passed unanimously.
DeAnn Dobbins, CEO of DeAnn’s PAASS Kids, is an employee of the Record Gazette.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.