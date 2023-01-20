Beaumont approves street improvements, extensions

Slightly more than 23 miles of streets (and nearly 60 lane miles) will be rehabilitated by the city of Beaumont this year, with many streets around Seneca Springs, Fairway Canyon and Sundance among those targeted for slurry seal and paving.
The city has budgeted nearly $6 million for street improvements.
Beaumont also held a public hearing on Jan. 17 to move forward on its extension of Second Street from behind the Kohl’s store, and west from the Home Depot to Pennsylvania Avenue.
The city has been moving through the measures necessary to analyze environmental issues and adhere to associated state regulations in connection to the project.
Beaumont aims to help alleviate traffic congestion along Highland Springs Avenue.
Improvements for Second Street include street widening, the extension of the street by 2,525 feet and construction of a new storm drain.
Community member Ron Roy requested that the city include a class 4 protected bike lane as part of the extension plans.
Although the road improvements will include a bike lane, it will not be class 4 protected, according to Public Works Director Jeff Hart, who told city council that the city should examine class 4 bike lanes throughout the city on a wholistic level.
The city is focusing on the north side of Second Street and will not include curb, gutters or sidewalks, which would be installed later by future developers; though there will be four lanes for traffic.
Recruitment for construction bids will likely go out in the second quarter of 2023, Hart told the council.
City council unanimously approved the mitigated negative declaration review during its public hearing on the project.
Beaumont’s city council also approved at its Jan. 17 meeting a contract with Chino-based Elecnor Belco Electric, Inc., in the amount of $151,000 (with $15,000 leeway for any change orders) to perform traffic signal upgrades at Sixth Street and Beaumont Avenue.
According to the city, Beaumont negotiated with Belco to remove construction of curb ramps from the project, which would have added $69,000 to the cost. The city plans to include the ramp upgrades as part of another project in order to obtain a more competitive price.
Belco’s $220,000 bid beat out Temecula-based DBX, Inc., whose bid came in at $243,240.
