Beaumont did its due diligence and approved a contract on behalf of a rare three-way arrangement with a couple of other municipalities to provide recycled water implementation services in the area.
Beaumont representatives Mayor Lloyd White and Mayor Pro Tem Julio Martinez are on a subcommittee that has been meeting with representatives of the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District and the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency to collaborate on a scope of services and retain a consultant who could provide independent assessments, analysis and recommendations for the use of the area’s recycled water, the cost of which would be split evenly among the municipalities.
Beaumont, with approval of the water district and the water agency, issued a request for qualifications last August to find a consultant who could facilitate meetings between the three entities; collect data and review documents and correspondence; prepare memos and present conceptual plans for options related to recycled water implementation, among others.
The three agencies selected Highland-based T.R. Holliman & Associates, who was the only bidder for the program, for a $149,000 contract to provide recycled water implementation services.
City Manager Elizabeth Gibbs told the Beaumont city council at its Oct. 4 meeting that Holliman has had contracts with both the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency and the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District, and has also worked for the city of Banning.
“Mr. Holliman is well known in the recycled world,” Gibbs said. “We really are forging a new path in this with the three agencies and the direction of recycled water in the community.” Gibbs requested council’s approval to be allowed to authorize change orders up to $172,000, which was still a third less than what the city had been expecting to have to award for a contract.
Martinez pointed out that “No pun intended, but this is a very fluid” situation “that we’re in, because really, we’re forging something that we really haven’t been in this territory before: three agencies working together, we haven’t really done that.”
Gibbs said that in her discussions with Holliman she impressed upon him that, “He ultimately represents the ratepayers, and he is coming in to represent those rates and bring the three agencies together to say, ‘This is what should be done with the recycled water, and this is the path and this is the steps that you need to do’ for infrastructure.”
Councilman David Fenn, participating in the meeting virtually, agreed that the arrangement helps “emphasize the needs for the recycled water that we’re working on,” particularly as new developments are being duo-plumbed to convey recycled water, and in light of Banning’s flume still not operational to provide water to the area.
White pointed out that the three agencies have a common goal of bringing recycled water to the area.
“We need to recognize there’s not a whole lot of municipalities in California that have recycled water plans. It’s mostly the bigger water districts and cities,” White said. “We are in an area where we need some support.”
Gibbs explained that the city would take the lead to award the contract so that “the consultant doesn’t have three bosses” determining who and how to pay him.
The other two municipalities had already approved moving forward with Holliman’s contract prior to Tuesday’s council meeting.
Holliman’s contract was unanimously approved by Beaumont’s city council.
