Time’s ticking for Beaumont to finish improvements at Rangel Park, which will host its annual community baseball tournament beginning July 8.
It was only serendipitous that TSR Construction of Rancho Cucamonga had concrete left over from a project that fell through elsewhere: yes, supply chain issues have even affected concrete, which complicated the city’s scheduling and delivery of concrete to meet the pressing deadlines of finishing up Rangel Park in time for the anticipated tournament.
Concrete was poured last week, as the company moved ahead to install a two-goal basketball court, playground foundation, ADA-accessible sidewalk, mow curb, bleacher foundation and a foundation for an electrical cabinet.
At Beaumont’s June 7 city council meeting, a public works agreement with TSR Construction was ratified for $101,200, including a $9,200 contingency.
In separate actions, the city also approved $46,750 for sports field lights and upgrades to the electrical system at Rangel Park, which includes installation of a system utilizing Open Apps/Lights on Sites, Inc. to provide automated lighting controls, as the city already does at Stewart Park and the Beaumont Sports Park.
Visitors to the park can scan QR codes at signs around the field to create and log into accounts that allow for instant paid use for specific light use at the fields.
An installation agreement with Brea-based Open Apps was approved by the city council for $46,750.
The city also approved $49,100 for replacement of the rusted fence surrounding the ballfield at Rangel Park. Beaumont approved an agreement with San Bernardino-based UC Fence Inc. to replace the ballfield fencing and install wrought iron fencing around the playground area.
Councilman Mike Lara told Community Services Director Doug Story, “That ballpark looks amazing,” and commended the city’s staff for getting so much work done in a timely manner.
Mayor Lloyd White wanted to know if there was going to be a grand reopening of the park prior to the weekend-long tournament at the start of July.
Story assured him that the city would be working on the park’s improvements right up to just before the tournament, but there would be a ceremony to celebrate a revitalized Rangel Park.
All of the agreements for the park’s latest construction activities were approved unanimously by the councilmembers present; Mayor Pro Tem Julio Martinez was absent from open session.
