Beaumont will use $400,000 in State and Local Recovery Funds to cover the costs of three additional Public Works employees as it meets increasing demand and operational requirements.
A newly created customer service coordinator will cost the city $71,836, and will be a split position between Public Works and the wastewater operating budget.
A management analyst will be hired at $163,247 per year, and a collections supervisor will be hired for $123,120 annually.
As part of the capital improvement program approved in June, the $260,307 in salaries and benefits would cover 2.5 positions, while $29,011 will come from the general fund to cover the remainder of the costs for salaries and benefits of the customer service coordinator, and were part of an amendment to the capital improvement plan which was approved during the Sept. 21 city council meeting.
The city also included $130,000 in legal costs and $163,693 in contingency emergency repairs for a total of $554,000.
The city projects collecting $629,000 in sewer service fees, and a $75,000 decrease in interest due to low expected return, for revenues to come in at $554,000.
The city also provided budget adjustments for the current fiscal year to accommodate the partial $99,443 in costs of salaries.
Finance Director Jennifer Ustation explained to Councilman Julio Martinez during the meeting that the city had conducted five-year fiscal models to ensure that funding for the positions were sustainable.
Human Resources Director Kari Mendoza explained that the new position was surveyed for salary comparisons in the field, while the other two were positions that had previously approved salary ranges.
Councilman David Fenn made the motion to approve the capital improvement plan amendment, which passed unanimously.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
