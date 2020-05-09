Beaumont approves essential worker childcare lease for Boys & Girls Club

As of next week starting May 11, children whose parents work for “essential businesses” qualify for low-cost childcare provided by the Boys & Girls Club of the San Gorgonio Pass after Beaumont’s city council approved a non-exclusive lease agreement with them Tuesday night to operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Albert A. Chatigny Sr. Community Center.
The Boys & Girls Club received a $198,000 forgivable loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, which allows the organization to hire staff, pay utilities and expenses, and provide services through the end of June.
According to Boys & Girls Club CEO Amy Herr, her organization has eight weeks to spend the loan. Seventy-five percent of the funds must be spent on payroll, the rest can be used for utilities and rent. If all the funds are spent, it becomes a grant and does not have to be paid back, according to Herr.
The Chatigny Center is not currently being used, since senior programs and youth recreation activities are suspended during the coronavirus quarantine.
The Boys & Girls Club will have a sanitization team constantly cleaning up after activities; children will be assigned to desks six feet apart.
There will be activities, nature walks, and age-appropriate programs geared towards children in kindergarten through fifth-grade.
There will be seven full-time staff to start, and part-time staff will be called back depending on how many children are signed up; parents will be charged $50 a week per child, and will not be permitted to enter the building without an escort.
“Kids will have physical space and will be required to wear face masks,” which the Boys & Girls Club can provide if families do not bring their own. “We’ll have virtual meetings with parents ahead of time, so they know what to expect.”
Herr likes the size of the Chatigny Center, and notes that they plan to take advantage of seven or eight relatively smaller rooms to keep ratio of one adult per nine kids; the center has “long industrial counters for cooking lessons, where they could still maintain a social distance.”
Herr says that everyone who enters the building will have their temperatures digitally taken.
Kids will be escorted to their parents’ cars when they are ready to be picked up.
Staff will personally apply soap to children’s hands after activities, forcing them to wash their hands, Herr says.
The city’s non-exclusive lease agreement enables the city to provide other critical services such as senior feeding programs and cool centers as needed.
For more information on how to sign up for service, visit the Boys & Girls Club website at www.bgcsgpass.com .
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
