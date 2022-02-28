BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
A couple of professional services agreements were approved or amended during the Beaumont city council’s Feb. 15 meeting that allows the city to move forward on designs for its newest fire station, and for improved conveyance of wastewater to its treatment facility.
Riverside-based Albert A. Webb Associates was selected to provide engineering and design services for the Beaumont Mesa Lift Station and Force Main Project for $536,785.
The company has been providing consulting services for Calimesa.
Beaumont will get new pumps, flow meters, piping and additional wet well volume for additional emergency storage, as well as a new 16-inch diameter force main along Potrero Boulevard and Western Knolls Avenue.
The city seeks to realign its existing 12-inch diameter force main.
The current Beaumont Mesa Lift Station and force main were built in 2008.
Webb Associates was previously tapped in recent months to transition and install a hollow fiber membrane bioreactor treatment system for the treatment plant.
That contract started at $530,809, and the overall contract including design, construction services and an MBR replacement system is not to exceed $4,250,699.
At the Feb. 13 meeting the city also amended a contract with Santa Ana-based Chambers Group, Inc., which back in September the city spent nearly $25,000 to have the company conduct environmental documentation services for the nearly 10,000 square-foot West Side Fire Station planned on a 1.5-acre site east of Potrero Road and north of State Route 60.
So far the Chambers Group has performed document reviews, field studies and site visits, and environmental documentation related to clearance for the fire station.
As the company moves into the regulatory permitting process, additional fees need to be covered; the original $24,893 contract was approved to go up to $34,613 — and not to exceed a total combined contract of $59,506.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.