BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Since Beaumont abruptly agreed to part ways with its city manager Todd Parton, a whirlwind of activity seems to have taken place in the background as the city convinced previous interim city manager Elizabeth Gibbs to come back and step in once more.
At the April 19 Beaumont city council meeting City Attorney John Pinkney reported that during a closed session meeting a mutual separation and settlement agreement with Parton was motioned for approval by Councilman David Fenn and seconded by Mayor Lloyd White, and approved unanimously.
Subsequently, a separate separation and settlement agreement with Parton’s assistant city manager Christine Day was motioned by Mayor White and seconded by Councilman Mike Lara, and was also unanimously passed.
Council members congratulated Gibbs and welcomed her back. She had retired recently as the city’s Community Services director, and was previously appointed as the city’s interim manager in 2015 to replace Alan Kapanicas, who was being investigated by various agencies.
White complimented Gibbs for holding the city together at that “very troubled time, so it wasn’t that hard for any of us to bring you back in a different, more enjoyable time for you.”
Gibbs, who initially started working for the city in 1996, was appointed interim city manager during a special city council meeting on April 11.
City council approved a contract for Gibbs for $357,420, including benefits.
As the fiscal year concludes this summer, the city’s general fund will be affected by roughly $89,000 to pay Gibbs until the start of the next fiscal year in July.
Beaumont has not offered insight as to why Parton’s contract was concluded, or why the city also reached a settlement agreement with Day.
White told the Record Gazette that Parton and the council “wanted to go in different directions for the city,” and did not comment further.
White motioned to approve the employment agreement for Gibbs, which passed unanimously.
Her father, Thomas Gibbs, proudly approached the podium and made remarks, and her family joined her at the dais to take a picture.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.