A gas station, convenience store, and eventually a quick-service restaurant have been approved just south of the Sundance Corporate Center along the corner of Eighth Street and Highland Springs Avenue.
Beaumont’s city council gave its blessing to a 24-hour convenience store and gas station, and approved a conditional use permit for the property, as well as a beer and wine sales license.
A tenant for the quick-service restaurant has not been named, but potentially could include a fast-food restaurant.
The gas station will have six fuel pumps, or 12 fueling stations, a 4,088 square-foot convenience store on the southeast portion of the property that will be operated by 7-Eleven.
The 2.08-acre site is subdivided, with the first parcel of 1.14 acres on the eastern half of the property to accommodate the convenience store and gas station, and the .87 acres on the western half will house the restaurant with a drive-thru.
The council expressed disappointment that there are no left-turn exits available, and that the project only allows for right-turn entrances from Eighth Street and Highland Springs Boulevard.
The Glendale office of Phoenix-based Evergreen Devco, Inc. submitted its application last April.
No one from the public offered input during the Oct. 6 public hearing, and the city council went ahead and unanimously approved the project.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.