Beaumont appoints commissioners

Past Beaumont Planning Commission Chairman Nathan Smith has been given another opportunity to continue his service on the commission, following his Dec. 20 reappointment at the behest of city council.
A civil engineer by trade, he helped steer the commission through discussions related to the controversial Summit Station warehouse, which the commission recommended against during his tenure.
He is joined by new appointees Steve Cooley, who has served on the city’s Finance and Audit Committee, and fellow past commission chairman and retired firefighter Bob Tinker, a 40-year member of the community who helped oversee the rewriting of the city’s general plan.
Tinker assured the council that he would be the “planning commissioner that can hit the ground running.”
“I don’t need any training, I understand the program, I’ve kept up with the agenda, I’ve kept up with the requirements for a planning commissioner, and I think that you’re in for a tough haul: you want to do the downtown business program, you want to incorporate all this, but when we redid the general plan, there are business people out there who were not happy with the zoning changes. You’re going to need people who understand this,” he said.
“Being a planning commissioner doesn’t mean, ‘I show up once a month’” for meetings, Tinker pointed out. “It means hours and hours of study; hours and hours of reading the material and in talking to the planning staff, and I’m that person.”
Cooley, who holds a master’s degree in public administration and an MBA, was confident that planning experience obtained through his previous employers could benefit the city.
Mayor Pro Tem David Fenn singled out Cooley, lauding him for his work while the two of them previously served on the Finance and Audit Committee together. “I appreciated the effort that you put in, and wanted to give you an extra moment to convince my colleagues what you will bring to the table with a new assignment” as a planning commissioner.
Cooley explained that his background has been in city government, and that he has experience working for a large mall developer, and got to observe the growth of a city that it did business with.
He got to see “what went into making it a good place for people to live, and the offsetting part of the businesses that were there, and how the two of those mesh and come together,” specifically in a community at the top of a mountain in a remote area of Wyoming.
“We have people in Beaumont who have been here forever,” since when it was “a nice idyllic farming community,” and “now they’re being overrun by all of these people moving in — not just us retirees, but the young families, and there’s going to be those clashes — and somehow we have to make that mesh. We have to make that work” while balancing the warehouse conundrum.
Peter Sierra, a 20-year resident of the city who defined himself as “an average working class person” who volunteers as a Beaumont Youth Baseball coach, was itching to get involved. “I just want to help,” he insisted, regardless of which commission he was offered to be assigned to. “I want to help continue to have this city elevated.”
The city appointed him to become its newest Finance and Audit Committee representative.
At the Dec. 20 city council meeting, Beaumont appointed members to its Economic Development Commission: Best, Best & Krieger attorney Dustin Nirschl, who has served as a planning commissioner for the city of Irvine, represents the commission’s Beaumont/business community; the committee’s Community category representative is former city clerk Steve Mehlman; and the Local Developer category representative is committee incumbent Rob Moran, who works as a deputy director of economic development for the county.
Two alternatives to the Economic Development Committee were also appointed: Ron Rader and Richard Bennecke.
The city council also approved four members to its Board of Administrative Appeals and Applications: Steve Cooley, Allen Koblin, Ron Rader and Timothy Ousley.
Councilmembers Mike Lara and Lloyd White recused themselves from the commission nomination discussions.
