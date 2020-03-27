In an effort to increase transparency, Riverside County Department of Public Health has begun identifying positive COVID-19 cases by zip codes.
As of Friday, March 27 at 3:30 p.m., there are five confirmed cases and one death within the 92223 zip code.
"We understand the fear and uncertainty this information may bring to our residents. Rest assured, the health and safety of our community remains our top priority. We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, along with the County of Riverside and emergency management services," the city said in a satement.
The city reminds residents to continue practicing proven preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.
The number of confirmed cases serves as a reminder for Beaumont residents to stay at home in order to help flatten the curve by following the governor’s “Safer at Home” order.
Beaumont staff and officials are also doing their part to slow the spread, having resorted to a virtual City Hall format and closing facilities to the public while maintaining basic services throughout the crisis.
First responders are fully staffed and prepared to respond to calls for emergency service.
Community members who wish report violations of the “Safer at Home” order, please visit BeaumontPD.org
The city has set up a COVID-19 informational web page available at BeaumontCA.gov/coronavirus which highlights information on the public health orders, city facilities, utility service, public service announcements, and business resources.
Updated information is available on the city’s social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Nextdoor.
For more information on confirmed cases in our City and County, visit rivcoph.org/coronavirus .
